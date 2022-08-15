Jammu, August 15: Indian Air Force personnel rescued two persons trapped in flash-floods in river Ujh in Kathua district on Monday evening, officials said.

After getting information that two persons along with dozen of animals were trapped in the river, the army and district administration launched a rescue operation, they said.

Watch Video:

All the three persons who were trapped in the Ujh river in Kathua have been rescued with the efforts of District Administration, Police, SDRF and especially Indian Air Force. we express gratitude to IAF for the swift rescue efforts.@OfficeOfLGJandK @airforceindian3 @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/KhBzmHVUnj — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) August 15, 2022

The administration called for IAF choppers, who speedily launched a rescue operation, they said. However, the animals were washed away in the flash-floods, they said.

