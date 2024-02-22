Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in collaboration with EduRade, a brand owned by RC HobbyTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and incubated at IIT Guwahati Research Park, launched India's largest Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO), spanning across 18 acres and boasting the capability to fly 9 medium-class drones simultaneously.

The primary objective of this RPTO is to promote the advancement of drone technology in India. Additionally, it aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish India as a global drone hub by 2030, thereby contributing to the recently launched 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative.

In a press statement, the IIT Guwahati authority said that the launch of the IIT Guwahati RPTO symbolizes the institute's dedication to transforming drone training, aiming to equip individuals with essential expertise.

"Initially, the RPTO will introduce a DGCA-Certified Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course, tailored to enhance the skills of youth in the North East and other regions of India. It will also cater specifically to women from self-help groups (SHGs) engaged in agriculture, identified under the Namo Drone Didi Yojna," as per the press statement.

Upon completion of the course, students will be awarded a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) sanctioned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India. This certification will authorize them to legally operate drones and pursue a career as Certified Drone Pilots," the press statement added further.

IIT Guwahati hosted a groundbreaking drone training initiative tailored for diverse defense personnel. This innovative three-month training program, a first-of-its-kind, is specifically designed for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and other officers, aiming to modernise the operations of the armed forces.

The program emphasises comprehensive training on various aspects of drone technologies, including pilot training, software operations, and applications. Participants will benefit from an exhaustive curriculum aimed at preparing them for post-retirement career options, equipping them with the necessary knowledge, perception, and vision to excel in the dynamic drone industry or pursue endeavors as technology entrepreneurs.

The IITG-RPTO has planned to launch a diverse range of drone-based courses aimed at catering to various skill levels and interests, thereby ensuring comprehensive education and upskilling opportunities for individuals.

Speaking about the launch of India's largest RPTO at IIT Guwahati, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean PRBR at IIT Guwahati, said, "Since the past three years, IIT Guwahati has been dedicating itself to cultivating innovation and excellence in drone technology services and education, empowering organisations and individuals to emerge as leaders and pioneers in this swiftly advancing field."

"As we witness the rapid growth of the drone industry and the mounting demand for drone pilots, the Institute envisions extending drone education, entrepreneurial activity and manufacturing to every corner of India. Through this collaboration, our goal is to nurture a generation equipped with the skills and knowledge essential to excel in the realm of drone technology, thus driving forward progress and innovation in this dynamic field," he added further.

Speaking about the collaboration, Biswajit Dey, Director of RC Hobbytech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, "Another objective of this collaboration is to assist other industries with drone pilots, such as agriculture, disaster management, real estate, logistics, and other such sectors."

Overall, the collaboration between IIT Guwahati and EduRade represented a concerted effort to catalyze innovation, empower youth and entrepreneurs, and foster socio-economic development through the responsible integration of drone technology.

"By nurturing a new generation of certified drone pilots and facilitating industry partnerships, this drone pilot training organization is poised to make a lasting impact on the regional and national drone ecosystem," said the press statement. (ANI)

