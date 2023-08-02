Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati welcomed the new batch of students for the academic year 2023, this week.

As a unique initiative this year, IIT Guwahati also organised a special session on the mental well-being of the students during the orientation session.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 1% Amid Weak Global Market Trends, Foreign Fund Outflows.

During the orientation programme, Prof. Kanduru V. Krishna, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Prof. Rupam Barman, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs-Undergraduate, IIT Guwahati, made detailed presentations on the new education policy and aligned academic programs being offered at the institute and highlighted the opportunities and flexibility the students have to sculpt their curriculum as per their interests.

“You are the best brains of our nation and I hope all your dreams and passions are fulfilled at IIT Guwahati. We have the best quality infrastructure and I encourage you to pursue your hobbies and grow beyond academics. Your teachers are also active researchers hence you will be taught and exposed to the best available information in the world. As you grow and excel, the institute will grow along with you,” Prof Parameswar K Iyer, officiating director, IIT Guwahati, said, welcoming the students.

Also Read | Election Malpractice: Karnataka High Court Issues Summons to Former PM Deve Gowda's Son HD Revanna.

“IIT Guwahati will provide you all the opportunities to learn and grow. Along with educational progress, I would also advise you all to participate in extracurricular activities in this highly intellectual environment and pursue your passion,” Iyer added.

Lalit Mohan Pandey, head of Centre for Career Development, inspired the students with the placement and internship options they can get while pursuing academic excellence at IIT Guwahati.

Pandey also presented the data on record-breaking 1000+ placements recorded this year with the highest domestic package of Rs 1.2 crore and highest international package of Rs 2.4 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)