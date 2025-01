Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) IIT-Kharagpur Acting Director Amit Patra has held a meeting with a section of students, asking them to bring to the notice of the institute authorities if any hostel inmate showed symptoms of depression, an official said on Tuesday.

The meeting took place after a third-year student of Electrical Engineering, Shaon Malik, was found hanging inside his hostel room at the institute on Monday morning.

Patra met representatives of ‘Technology Students' Gymkhana' on Monday, the IIT-Kharagpur official said.

The students were asked to report any unusual behaviour of their batchmates, symptoms of mental stress or if they were faced with any crisis situation, to higher authorities and take them to a counsellor if required, he said.

The institute also aims to reach out to every student through mail to make them feel they are a part of the IIT-Kharagpur community, the official said.

To a question if forensic experts on Monday visited the Azad Hall of Residence hostel building where Malik's body was found by his parents who had come to meet him on Sunday, he said “we are cooperating with the police which is investigating into the death. Policemen have been visiting the site for the past two days.”

A senior police officer said the investigation is underway.

The institute had earlier said in a statement: "Upon discovery of the incident, the campus security and medical teams were immediately alerted... The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Malik's death. The institute is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

