Mumbai, November 23: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday described himself as an "Adhunik (modern) Abhimanyu" who knows how to break the 'Chakravyuh' - a complex situation with enemies all around -- as the BJP-led ruling Mayayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra elections.

Fadnavis downplayed his own role in the victory, emphasizing the team's efforts. "I had said earlier that I am an 'Aadhunik Abhimanyu' and know how to break the 'Chakravyuh'... My contribution to this victory is small, it is the victory of our team," he told reporters. Fadnavis also credited the people of Maharashtra for the Mahayuti's "unprecedented victory" and assured there would be no conflict over the choice of Chief Minister. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP and Other Parties in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

"The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory, showing their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with his slogan 'ek hain toh safe hain,' people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly," he said. "This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Ramdas Athawale. It is a victory of unity," he added. Answering a query, Fadnavis said that the decision on CM face would be made collectively by the leaders of the three coalition parties. Big Jolt to Congress As Heavyweights Balasaheb Thorat in Sangamner and Prithviraj Chavan in Karad South Concede Defeats in Maharashtra Elections 2024.

"There will be no dispute over the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties would sit together to decide this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone," he added. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed gratitude to the BJP's central leadership for their support during the campaign. "I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, and Nadda ji - all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that my prediction of winning 200 seats has been proven right. We fought as a team," Shinde said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti is on course to a landslide victory.Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 231 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has won or is leading on 50 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)