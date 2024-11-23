In a major setback to Congress, its senior leaders, Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan, conceded defeats in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Prithviraj Chavan is trailing by 38545 votes to BJP's Atul Bhosale in Karad South, while Balasaheb Thorat lost the Sangamner seat to Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal. In a Maharashtra assembly election results 2024 that shocked everyone, the BJP has won 27 seats and is leading on 104, while their arch-rival Congress bagged 3 seats and was leading on 14. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: MahaYuti Looks Set To Form Government, Race for CM Post Begins.

Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan Lose Maharashtra Elections 2024

बाळासाहेब थोरात पराभूत पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण पराभूत @bb_thorat @prithvrj End of an era.. — Sunaina Holey ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@SunainaHoley) November 23, 2024

