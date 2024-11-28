Wellington (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): In the fast-changing geopolitical environment, India needs to be well prepared to tackle any situation, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday and noted that geopolitical dynamics have changed the security landscape and there is a need to have deep understanding of national and global issues.

Addressing the student officers and faculty of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, President Murmu said India is moving towards indigenization and self-reliance to keep the Armed Forces ready to meet the future challenges.

"In the fast changing geopolitical environment, we need to be well prepared to tackle any situation. Geopolitical dynamics have changed the security landscape and there is a need to have deep understanding of national and global issues," the President said.

"We not only have to secure our national interests but also prepare for new national security challenges like cyber warfare and terrorism. The issue of climate change is acquiring new dimensions which need to be understood and managed. Updated knowledge and cutting edge technologies based on intensive research are required to be applied. I am confident that our armed forces officers will rise to the future challenges," she added.

She said India is moving towards becoming a reliable defence partner and big defence exporter

"India is rising and the world is acknowledging our growth in various sectors including defence. India is moving towards indigenization and self-reliance to keep the Armed Forces ready to meet the future challenges. Our country is being developed as a major defence manufacturing hub, and is moving towards becoming a reliable defence partner and big defence exporter," she said.

"India's defence industry is rapidly adopting the latest technologies and is moving ahead in line with the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Our defence companies such as HAL and organisations like DRDO are setting new benchmarks. Today, India exports defence equipment to more than 100 countries. India's defence exports grew by 30 times over the past decade. Make in India programme has played a major role in this development," she added.

The President said that the Defence Services Staff College has made commendable contribution to training and educating the potential leaders of armed forces of India and friendly foreign countries and selected civilian officers.

"Over the past seven decades, it has played a major role in professionally grooming the middle level officers. It has the unique distinction of having a composite multi-service and multi-national group of student officers and a professionally enriched faculty," she said.

The President said that Indian armed forces are respected by one and all. "They are in the forefront of guarding our nation's boundaries and territorial integrity. The nation is proud of our defence forces for constantly securing our national interests. Our defence personnel who always serve with the spirit of Nation First deserve high praise."

The President expressed happiness that women officers are now commanding various units in all the three services. She said that the increasing strength and role of women in all spheres is encouraging and inspiring for all, especially young girls. She expressed hope of witnessing more and more women joining armed forces, where they can demonstrate exceptional capabilities and break new ground in uncharted territories.

She expressed confidence that this Course will prepare student officers all for higher responsibilities and as strategists who can deal with complex situations in an effective manner. (ANI)

