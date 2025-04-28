New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Former Nepalese prime minister Baburam Bhattarai on Monday emphasised on the historic ties between India and Nepal, and suggested that both sides should sit together to "resolve outstanding issues".

Interacting with reporters here, he also spoke about the political landscape of the Himalayan nation.

The political instability in Nepal is a product of "an unfinished revolution", he said in his opening remarks before fielding questions from reporters on a wide range of subjects.

On India-Nepal relations, he underlined the historic ties between the two neighbours and said "dialogue is the best way to resolve outstanding issues" between the two countries.

