Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Rehearsals for the Indian Navy's grand 'Operational Demonstration' are currently underway at Rama Krishna Beach (RK Beach) in Visakhapatnam. The event, which is scheduled for January 4, 2025, will showcase the Navy's operational capabilities in a live demonstration.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1873354467594359210

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be World-Class 'Gateway to Goodness', Says Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, will be the chief guest for the event, marking an important occasion for both the Indian Navy and the state

Meanwhile, the bilateral Naval exercise between India and Sri Lanka, SLINEX 24 (Sri Lanka - India Exercise 2024) was conducted from December 17 to December 20 at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Thursday.

Also Read | BPSC Aspirants Protest in Patna: Bihar Police Uses Mild-Lathi Charge, Water Cannon To Disperse Students Protesting in Gandhi Maidan (Watch Video).

The ministry said that the exercise was conducted in two phases. The harbour phase was held from December 17 to December 18 while the sea phase was held from December 19 to December 20.

INS Sumitra of the Eastern Fleet, along with the Special Forces team participated from Indian side, whereas, SLNS Sayura, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, along with the Special Forces team participated from the side of the Sri Lankan Navy.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the inaugural ceremony of the exercise was held on December 17, followed by the Harbour Phase, during which, the participants engaged in professional and social exchanges.

The Sea Phase commenced on December 19, which included joint exercises by Special Forces of both navies, gun firings, communication procedures, seamanship as well as navigation evolutions and helicopter operations.

The details of the exercise were also shared on X by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy."#SLINEX2024 The sea phase of #SLINEX2024 served as a platform for the #IndianNavy & @srilanka_navy to engage in complex exercises demonstrating their expertise and cooperation in all aspects of #maritimesecurity. The exercise comprising a wide range of scenarios and tactical maneuvers was a testimony to enhancing #interoperability between the two navies thereby fostering #MaritimeCooperation & #MaritimePartnership in the IOR, aligned with Gol's focus on #SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region)." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)