By Nishant Ketu

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Indian Railways, which is on the path of development, is now moving towards showcasing a classic example of an engineering marvel with the newly built Pamban Bridge.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Booked: Delhi Police Lodge FIR Against Congress Leader Over Parliament Scuffle.

Celebrated as one of the most iconic structures built by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, a PSU under Indian Railways, the Pamban bridge connects the town of Mandapam in mainland India with Pamban Island and Rameswaram.

The new bridge has 100 spans of 18.3 m each and one navigational span of 63 m. It will be 3.0 metres higher than the existing bridge with navigational air clearance of 22.0 metres above sea level.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

Talking to ANI, the Electrical Engineer of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) M Dinesh said that in comparison to existing manual operation and control, the new bridge has electro-mechanical controlled systems which will be interlocked with train control systems. Also, a counterweight mechanism is applied to operate the bridge, which consumes less electricity.

He mentioned that if any ship wants to pass under the bridge, it will have to coordinate with the maritime department. Then, the department coordinates with Railways and will get permission. To give passage to any ship, train operation will have to stop for approximately two hours.

Talking to ANI, Executive Director of RVNL, B. N. Singh said that Pamban Bridge is a 2.05 km long bridge with a unique Vertical Lift span, one of its kind in the country and second in the world. The design of this steel Bridge has been done by TYPSA, an International Consultant. The bridge is designed with European and Indian Codes. And, this bridge will prove to be a milestone.

He further added that in the old bridge, a vertical clearance of only 1.5 m is available between the high tide level and the bottom of the girder resulting in the splashing of seawater on the girders. In comparison, the new bridge is 3.0 m higher than the existing bridge with navigational air clearance of 22.0m above sea level.

Wile Executive Director, Information and Publication of Railway Board Dilip Kumar said that the old Pamban bridge was commissioned on February 24, 1914. Now the time has come to move forward with new technologies. This bridge will connect Rameshwaram Island to the mainland.

Mentioning the technology for the operation of the new bridge for ship movement, Kumar said that because of vertical lift, the full horizontal width of 63 m will be available for navigation.

It is pertinent to mention that the sea bridge is executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at a cost of Rs 535 crores. The bridge will allow the Indian Railways to operate trains at a higher speed. It will also increase traffic between the mainland of India and Rameswaram island.

It is notable that the Great Pamban Bridge attracts thousands of tourists from all over the world. Offering a visual feast to the onlookers, the modern technology spans beautifully expand and allow cruisers and ships to pass through. The bridge transports scores of pilgrims visiting the famed Ramanathaswamy Temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)