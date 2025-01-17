New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) India's offensive and defensive responses need to be further strengthened in view of turmoil in the rules-based global order, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

In an address at an event, he also said that the Indian Navy is working towards increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region.

The Indian Ocean is witnessing increasing Chinese presence triggering concern among India's national security planners.

India's economic prosperity is linked to maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, Singh said, adding it is important to protect the territorial waters and keep the sea routes safe.

He was speaking at an event organised to commemorate 2024 as the Year of Naval Civilians.

In his remarks, Singh underlined the need to strengthen India's offensive and defensive responses in view of the turmoil being witnessed in various geographies.

The defence minister highlighted the increasing complexities for the armed forces in view of the tense geopolitical security scenario and pitched for increasing India's critical capability at the earliest.

"If we assess the entire decade from a defence and security perspective, we can say that it has been a volatile decade," he said.

"We are witnessing conflicts and wars in different regions across the world. Keeping these things in mind, we need planning, resourcing and budgeting for our security," he said.

Singh said there is a need to adopt a consultative approach and take inputs from all the stakeholders on how to face future challenges.

"Our forces should be equipped and ready according to the changing times," he said emphasising that the civilian workforce, which is an integral part of the armed forces, will play a crucial role in the planning process.

The defence minister stressed that the military is surging forward with a big mandate and complex structure and the civilian workforce "soldiers without uniforms" play a pivotal role.

"In the broader perspective of national service, every responsible civilian is a soldier without uniform and every soldier is a civilian in uniform," he said.

Singh also said that India's economic prosperity is linked to maritime security.

"It is, therefore, necessary to protect our territorial waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and keep sea routes, which are our maritime highways, safe," he said.

Singh said major naval powers have reduced their presence in the Indian Ocean region in recent years, while the Indian Navy has increased it.

"There is a possibility of an increase in threats in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and the sea areas adjacent to East African countries," he said.

"In view of this, the Indian Navy is working towards increasing its presence further," he added.

The defence minister described cyber security as an important aspect of maritime security in today's times.

He said ignoring cyber attacks can prove to be detrimental.

