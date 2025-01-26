New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) captivated audiences on Sunday with two stellar performances--the marching contingent and the Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta (Military Band)--at Kartavya Path during India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The 152-member marching contingent, representing all branches of the TNI, showcased unity and precision in their movements, reflecting the military's readiness and national cohesion.

Dressed in honour guard uniforms, the contingent's synchronised steps and swift execution highlighted meticulous training and discipline.

Their formations, incorporating national symbols like the Garuda emblem and the Indonesian flag, embodied the spirit of "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" (Unity in Diversity), symbolising the nation's cultural, ethnic, and religious harmony.

Adding to the spectacle was the Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member military band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil). This ensemble blended traditional military music with noble values, exemplifying the academy's discipline and honour.

The band's name, derived from Sanskrit, translates to "trumpet" and "heavenly sound," reflecting its melodious and symbolic nature.

The band performed with precision, using instruments such as snare drums, trumpets, and flutes, while emphasising teamwork and responsibility among cadets. Beyond its ceremonial role, the performance served as a showcase of the academy's excellence and commitment to military tradition.

Both the marching contingent and the military band symbolised Indonesia's unity, military strength, and dedication to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty, leaving a lasting impression on the Republic Day celebrations in India. (ANI)

