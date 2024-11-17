Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI) A video clip, featuring pothole-ridden roads of Indonesia were posted in social media to make a false claim that such roads were in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday and refuted it and appealed to the people to not spread rumour.

The state government's Fact Check Unit (FCU) posted the video clip on its official 'X' handle and said the footage falsely claims to show roads in Sriperumbudur. "This is a complete lie," the authorities said and asserted that the misleading video was actually filmed in Indonesia.

Citing the white markings on the road, the FCU said it actually referred to the 79th independence day celebrations in Indonesia. "Do not spread rumour," the government appealed.

