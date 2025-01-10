New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) INS Mormugao along with aircraft from the IAF participated in an Indian Navy-led maritime partnership exercise with the French Carrier Strike Group, an official said on Friday.

The ships undertook a complex maritime exercise including joint air operations on the Western Seaboard, they said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Eatery Worker Caught on Camera Spitting in Customer's Roti in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

"INS Mormugao along with aircraft from the Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in Indian Navy-led maritime partnership exercise with French Carrier Strike Group," a Navy spokesperson said.

These professional interactions are a hallmark of strategic bilateral relationships and symbolise a high degree of professionalism and interoperability between the navies, he said.

Also Read | JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)