Dehradun, Jan 24 (PTI) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has given its preliminary consent to becoming a sponsor for the 38th National Games being hosted by Uttarakhand for the first time.

It will decide the size of its sponsorship of the event soon.

Also Read | ESIC New Member Update: Employees' State Insurance Corporation Adds 16.07 Lakh Employees in November 2024, 47% Are Youngsters.

Uttarakhand has officially received the information of initial consent from IOC, Chief Executive Officer of the National Games Amit Sinha said.

Uttarakhand has made IOC the bronze sponsor for the National Games.

Also Read | World Economic Forum 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Thrust on Manufacturing, Services To Push Growth (Watch Video).

The IOC will soon decide the size of its sponsorship for the event under the Corporate Social Responsibility head.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi recently in a bid to gather sponsorships for the forthcoming National Games.

In a big event or programme like the National Games, the category of a sponsor is decided according to the amount of sponsorship received from them.

According to Prateek Joshi, an official associated with the National Sports Secretariat, after studying past experiences, it has been decided to make the IOC a sponsor in the bronze category.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)