Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MLA Rafiqur Rahaman on Tuesday asserted in the West Bengal Assembly that Islam does not support what is happening in Bangladesh, where numerous incidents of atrocities on Hindus and other religious minorities have been taking place since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Maintaining that the atrocities must stop in the neighbouring country, he said the Centre should take legal recourse to deal with the situation.

"Islam does not support what is happening in Bangladesh," Rahaman, the three-time TMC MLA from Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district, said in the Assembly while participating in a discussion on a resolution urging the withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament.

Criticising the BJP, TMC minister Sabina Yeasmin accused the saffron party of maintaining "double standards" on the issue of minority rights.

Maintaining that it is good that the BJP is protesting against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and that they also want to fight for the cause, she claimed the saffron party should not pursue a "two-faced" policy and must ensure minority rights are upheld in India.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, who constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

