New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Advocate Sidharth Luthra spoke on the decision of the Sealdah Court to give life imprisonment to Sanjay Roy and said that it was a norm in the judicial system that death sentence was given in rare cases.

"It is a norm in our judicial system that death sentence is given in rarest of cases. The judge must have covered the evidence and brutality of the crime. Second thing is that he must have considered the personal circumstances of the convict..." Luthra said speaking to ANI.

Further, he added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can file their appeal and challenge the verdict.

"The CBI can file their appeal and challenge the verdict, along with it, the family of the victim can also challenge the verdict and demand for death sentence..." he further added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stressed that even a severe punishment could not end the crime in total and called for a robust and proactive policy to combat these atrocities.

In a video message in the wake of the RG Kar case verdict, after the accused Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life term, Bose said, "The court's verdict is now loud and clear. That has to be respected in letter and spirit. This is not merely a question of crime and punishment. There is more to it. Punishment, no matter how severe doesn't end the crime in total. The rising incidents of rape, assault and murder are alarming and reflect a deeper societal (sickness). It is imperative that we implement a robust and proactive policy to combat these atrocities."

"And ensure the safety of the women especially in sensitive environments such as medical institutions," he stressed.

The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room. (ANI)

