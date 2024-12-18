Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, carried out a search operation in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar village in Kupwara district, recovering arms, ammunition, and narcotics.

Acting on specific intelligence input, the Indian Army and J&K Police recovered four pistols, six pistol magazines, approximately four kilograms of narcotics, and other war-like stores on Tuesday.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army reiterated its commitment to a terror-free Kashmir.

Earlier, on December 11, security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road in Kupwara district. Following its detection, the security forces destroyed the explosives.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "IED recovered at Langate, Kupwara, on the Baramulla-Handwara road. Chinar Warriors and @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED at Langate, Kupwara."

"The Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added. (ANI)

