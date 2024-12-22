Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a joint operation, Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday apprehended two 'suspected' persons and recovered arms and ammunition in the Dangiwacha area of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, officials said.

The suspects were identified as Rashid Ahmad Bhat and Sajed Ismail Haru, both were the residents of Arwani Bijbehara.

Police recovered arms ammunition, and mobile phones from their possession, police said.

"On 21 December 2024, at around 18:30 hours in a joint naka laid by Sopore Police, 32 RR and CRPF 92 Bn in the jurisdiction of Police Station Dangiwacha, two suspected persons namely Rashid Ahmad Bhat S/O Ghulam Mohammad Bhat and Sajed Ismail Haru S/O Mohammad Ismail Haru both the residents of Arwani Bijbehara were apprehended. During their personal search arms ammunition, mobile phones etc were recovered from their possession," offcials said.

Police registered FIR against the two suspects under the relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

