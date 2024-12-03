New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Congress leader Supriya Shrinate hit out at the central government and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday saying that the minister "ultimately agreed" with the Opposition that China has encroached on India's land.

She also demanded that the government should clarify when the "2020 status" of the India-China border would be restored.

"Today, Jaishankar ultimately agreed what LoP Rahul Gandhi and the entire Opposition had been saying that China has encroached on our land, multiple people were saying that. Ultimately they agreed that China has been sitting on our land, Jaishankar should just tell about one thing; when will the situation be restored to what it was before April 2020, everything else is just wasting words on the issue," Shrinate told ANI on Tuesday.

She further said that the country and the Indian army has been bearing the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "lie" that there has been breach of the borders.

"The truth is that our country, our army is suffering from the lies told by Narendra Modi, and the lie was: no one has encroached on our borders and land, China also alludes to that," Shrinate added.

Earlier, Minister Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha and briefed the house on the India-China ties as well as disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He said that bilateral ties between the two countries have been "abnormal" since 2020 when "peace and tranquillity in the border areas were disturbed as a result of Chinese actions."

The minister said that India remains "committed to engaging with China through bilateral discussions to arrive at a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for a boundary settlement."

"Recent developments that reflect our continuous diplomatic engagement since then have set our ties in the direction of some improvement," he said.

The union minister also recalled the 2020 face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and affirmed, "Members would recall that the amassing of a large number of troops by China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020 resulted in face-offs with our forces at a number of points."

India and China concluded the final phase of disengagement on October 21. (ANI)

