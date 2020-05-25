India News | Jharkhand Reports 405 COVID-19 Positive Cases So Far

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): With two more cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, the total number of cases in the state has reached 405.

"Two new cases have been reported from Bokaro, taking the total number of cases to 405 in Jharkhand," according to State Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Earlier in the day, 11 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Jharkhand. (ANI)

