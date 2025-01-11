Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a private school principal in Jharkhand's Dhanbad allegedly ordered class 10 girl students to remove their shirts, officials said on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, January 9.

As per the police, a few parents lodged a complaint on Saturday with the district administration demanding action on the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad Madhavi Mishra said that a committee including the District Education Officer (DEO), district welfare officer and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) has been constituted to enquire into the matter.

The official also assured that appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter.

"District administration has taken the matter very seriously. A committee including the district education officer, district welfare officer and SDPO has been constituted to enquire into the matter. Action will be taken based on the committee's findings. We will talk to the school administration, and at the same time, appropriate legal action will be taken. Such behaviour of any school will not be tolerated," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

