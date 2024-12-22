Kaslaburagi (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday inaugurated a 371-bed facility of the Jayadeva hospital in Kalaburagi in the State highlighting it as an important facility for the healthcare system in Kalyan Karnataka.

The area in the northern part of the state, which was formerly known as Hyderabad-Karnataka region comprises multiple districts including Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal etc.

"Jayadeva Hospital inaugurated today is important in the healthcare system of Kalyan Karnataka. (Article) 371J was enacted as a result of the struggle of Mallikarjuna Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and today we are inaugurating a 371-bed hospital here," the Karnataka CM said during a press conference in Kalaburagi.

The Constitution (118th Amendment Bill), 2012, which inserted Article 371 J in the Constitution was passed in 2012 after a resolution by the Karnataka Assembly and legislative council to make special provisions for development of Kalyan Karnataka region. The bill set up a development board for the region, ensured allocation of funds for it and to provide reservations for the people in the region in educational and vocational training institutions and state government positions.

The CM said that government is also exploring the possibility of making a separate ministry for the Kalyan Karnataka region.

"There has been a demand for a separate ministry for Kalyan Karnataka for many years. we have the intention of making a separate ministry," he said.

He also condemned the alleged derogatory remarks by BJP MLC CT Ravi against state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, calling it "a criminal offence."

"The word used by CT Ravi on Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar was condemnable. It is a criminal offence. Ravi, who was the national general secretary of BJP, said such a thing which is shameful," Siddaramaiah said.

"Other Vidhan Parishad members have heard Ravi use that word," he added.

CT Ravi was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Thursday based on a complaint by state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar for allegedly using derogatory remarks against her in the Legislative Council. He was subsequently released after an interim order passed by the Karnataka High Court.

After his release, Ravi questioned his arrest, claiming that he was shifted around four districts arbitrarily.

"Why was I arrested? Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? CM says that due to security reasons they did this...Giving security in PS is difficult for them, but giving security at an isolated place is easy for them," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

