Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): Amid rising cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the public to not panic while assuring that everything is fine so far.

He further asserted that the Health Minister will update about the current status of cases in the state.

"No need to be panic about COVID. Everything is fine now. Our health minister will update," Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, a cabinet sub-committee meeting to address the COVID precautionary measures was chaired by Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao in Bengaluru.

The sub-committee was attended by Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Health Department Commissioner Randeep, Tac Committee Chairman Ravi, NHM MD Naveen Bhat, and officials from the Health and Medical Education Departments.

Discussions underscoring the government's commitment to tackling the ongoing pandemic were held at the meeting, official sources said.

A total of 69 cases of the JN.1 variant have been reported in the country till December 25. Out of 69, 34 cases are from Karnataka.

Former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said that there is no need to panic as JN.1 is a variant of interest and not of concern.

She urged people to be cautious by taking proper precautionary measures.

India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said that no additional dose of vaccine is needed against the subvariant at present.

"I would say prevention is required for all those who are 60 years of age or older, who are likely to have comorbidities and those who are on drugs that suppress our immunity, like cancer patients. If they have not taken precaution so far, then they are advised to take precaution; otherwise, there is no need for any additional doses," he told ANI.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence. (ANI)

