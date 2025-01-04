Kolar (Karnataka) [India], january 4 (ANI): As many as four children were injured after a plaster ceiling collapsed on them in the Dasarahosahalli village in the Kolar district of Karnataka.

The children -- Likhita, Parinitha, Sanvi and Charitha were present in the anganwadi where the ceiling collapsed.

The injured victims were immediately sent to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Child Development officer, Karnataka, Muniraju said that the authority will work to restore such buildings.

"Swift action will be taken to restore such buildings in Kolar," Muniraju said.

Congress MLA N Narayanswami also visited the spot and conducted an inspection of the Anganwadi.

More details are awaited from the incident. (ANI)

