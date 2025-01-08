Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Six Naxalites surrendered in Bengaluru on Wednesday in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and senior police officials.

The surrendered Naxalites include Mundagaaru Latha and Vanajakshi from Chikkamagaluru, Sundari from Dakshina Kannada, Jish from Kerala, Vasanth K from Tamil Nadu, and Marappa Aroli from Raichur.

According to officials, the Naxalites handed over their uniforms and a surrender letter, marking a significant step towards mainstreaming individuals previously associated with the Naxalite movement.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised their decision to return to the mainstream and assured that the government would address their demands.

"As Dr BR Ambedkar emphasized, justice must be sought through constitutional means. These individuals have realized the need to pursue their causes lawfully. The Rehabilitation Committee and the government persuaded them to leave their forest-based struggle," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Expressing gratitude to the Anti-Naxal Force and all involved in facilitating the surrender, Siddaramaiah added, "The government and I welcome their decision. They have some demands; the government will look into them."

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar declared Karnataka as a 'no naxalite' state.

"The Karnataka government is happy to declare itself as a 'no naxalite' state. I think with the odd efforts of our government and our police officers and a team which has been constituted by the government for the rehabilitation and negotiation with those naxalites. I think after the fallout there was a serious attempt and now they have come forward. About six people have been surrendered today...We have to respect their requests also...The CM has given them a Constitution book," Shivakumar said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed earlier that the surrender was a result of sustained calls for rehabilitation. He assured that legal action regarding cases against them would follow due process. (ANI)

