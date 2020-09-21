Ernakulam, September 21: Two migrant labourers lost their lives in a blast which took place in a quarry at Malayattoor in Ernakulam district on Monday.

According to Kalady police, the blast took place in a building where explosives were stored for the purpose of blasting rocks.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am today morning. The deceased have been identified as Periyannan, a native of Tamil Nadu, and D Naga, who hailed from Karnataka.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

