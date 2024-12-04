Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): Kerala Tourism unveiled its newly revamped website in a launch ceremony held here on Wednesday. The updated platform was officially inaugurated by Tourism Minister PA Muhammed Riyas, marking a significant step forward in enhancing the state's digital presence to attract global travellers.

The revamped website offers a more user-friendly interface, comprehensive content, and improved navigation to provide seamless access to information about Kerala's tourist attractions, accommodations, and cultural experiences. It is designed to cater to both domestic and international tourists, ensuring ease of planning and accessibility.

During the launch, Minister Riyas emphasized the importance of digital transformation in the tourism sector, especially in a post-pandemic world where travellers increasingly rely on online platforms for information and bookings.

"The new website reflects Kerala's commitment to leveraging technology to boost tourism. It aims to provide an immersive experience for visitors, showcasing the best of what God's Own Country has to offer," he said.

The initiative is part of the state's broader efforts to revitalize the tourism industry and maintain Kerala's position as a leading travel destination. (ANI)

