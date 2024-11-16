Simdega (Jharkhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of dividing the country and its underprivileged citizens.

While addressing a public meeting in Simdega, Kharge criticised the BJP's slogan "Batenge to Katenge" (if divided, we will be wiped out), claiming it reflects their divisive intentions. He accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP of creating divisions within the country and among its poor.

Also Read | Germany’s Health-care Sector Hit by Skilled Labor Shortage.

"RSS and BJP are the ones who divide the country and the poor. Now they are saying, 'Batenge to Katenge.' They are the ones dividing the poor. They have their government at the Centre, and they are ruling the country," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Sath hai to safe hai" (together, we are safe), Kharge questioned what concrete measures the central government had taken to ensure safety and what specific threats the country faces.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah Accuses Hemant Soren of Shielding Bangladeshi Infiltrators (Watch Video).

"Modi ji says, 'Sath hai to safe hai'... Safe from what? You should first tell us what you have done for the country. Children from Dalit, Adivasi, and backward communities don't get scholarships. They (BJP) offer nothing for poor children. They only deliver speeches. Your speeches do not fill stomachs... Food is needed to fill stomachs," Kharge said.

Responding to the BJP's emphasis on infiltration in Jharkhand, Kharge accused the BJP of fearmongering and questioned why infiltration persists under their rule.

"They (BJP) are scaring us in the name of infiltrators. You are in the central government; you are the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Then, how are infiltrators entering?" he asked.

Kharge reiterated the guarantees promised by the INDIA bloc, announcing that the amount provided under the Maiya Samman Yojana will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 starting December.

"The INDIA government in Jharkhand currently gives Rs 1,000 under the Maiya Samman Yojana. After coming to power, we will increase this to Rs 2,500 from December. Our mothers will receive Rs 2,500 from next month. Bring the INDIA alliance to power," he said.

He also promised an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy from Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,200 per quintal and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for every family in the state.

"Everyone will receive 7 kg of free ration instead of 5 kg. Every poor family will get a gas cylinder for Rs 450. We will make every effort to empower 10 lakh youths in the state. The MSP for farmers will be increased to Rs 3,200, and family health insurance will be provided up to Rs 15 lakh," Kharge added.

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections has concluded, with voting held in 43 of the state's 81 seats. Elections for the remaining 38 seats will take place on November 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)