Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Lakshadweep Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing, has alleged that the recent directive issued by the Deputy Collector of Agatti, instructing Praveg Limited to halt construction activities in the disputed area of Thinnakara Island, has brought to light the "true nature of the ongoing political games played by opposition parties."

The Yuva Morcha accused the Opposition parties including the Congress of misleading the people of Lakshadweep.

"The letter cites a recent order by the Sub Court at Amini (OS 10/2024, dated 20th December 2024), which has clearly directed that the status quo be maintained in the area, while also emphasizing that the construction work be stopped until further instructions are issued," Yuva Morcha said in a press release.

"A Revenue team had already visited the disputed area on 24th December 2024, where they orally instructed the cessation of all construction activities. Despite these developments, opposition parties like the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) (NCP SP) have been misleading the people of Lakshadweep, accusing the Lakshadweep Administration of disrespecting the Court's orders," it added.

The party alleged that the Opposition's narrative is nothing more than a political tool, aimed at stirring unrest and scoring points ahead of the upcoming Panchayat and parliamentary elections, without regard for the island's actual development needs.

Mohammed Salih PM, President of Yuva Morcha Lakshadweep,said, "The opposition parties in Lakshadweep, in their desperation to win the next elections, have conveniently forgotten their own responsibility during their time in power. If they were truly concerned about the welfare of Lakshadweep and its people, they had ample time to address such issues, including the Thinnakara land dispute, when they held power. Their failure to act when they had the opportunity is now being used as an excuse to mislead the public."

He added, "Rather than creating political drama and misleading the people with false claims, these opposition parties should focus on supporting the legal process and respect the decisions of the Court. The administration is working within the framework of the law, ensuring that the rule of law prevails and that justice is served. The claims of the opposition only serve to undermine this process and are motivated by electoral calculations, not the genuine development of Lakshadweep."

Salih underlined that the administration's actions are in full compliance with the Court's order, and the people of Lakshadweep must not fall victim to political misrepresentation. He urged all parties to work together for the long-term development and prosperity of the islands, rather than engaging in divisive politics. (ANI)

