Maharajganj (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A leopard who injured four people in an attack on Saturday died after being "caught" by the villagers.

A forest officer said the leopard entered a mosque near Majhauli village of Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary and injured four people.

He said the leopard, caught by some villagers, fainted in custody and died on the way to a hospital.

Maharajganj Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Niranjan Surve told PTI that an investigation was ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the leopard's death.

