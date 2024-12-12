New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities with the government emphasising that the legislation will help states in handling all disasters in a better way.

The House cleared the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Disaster Management Act by a voice vote.

Several amendments moved by opposition members were negated by the House.

The government said states faced difficulties in implementing the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The proposed amendment is based on overcoming the difficulties flagged by states.

Responding to a debate on the bill, Union minister Nityanand Rai said it is a strong legislation to strengthen the disaster management system in the country.

"When a disaster hits, it hits the country as a whole; this bill will prepare the country to handle disasters better," he said.

Many Opposition members in Lok Sabha criticised the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 stating that it is only talking about creation of a plethora of organisations.

The bill aims to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities, besides bringing more clarity and convergence among stakeholders working in the field of disaster management.

