Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed gratitude to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow after it introduced a gold medal in his name for meritorious students.

In a post on social media, CM Manik Saha said, "Nostalgic moment for me. King George's Medical University, Lucknow, my alma mater, has instituted a Gold Medal in my name for meritorious students excelling in Dental Sciences,"

"I thank the entire KGMU fraternity for this honour," he added.

In the letter from professor Ranjit Kumar Patil, it said that the "Chief Minister of Tripura (Shri Manik Saha) Gold Medal" will be awarded to top students annually.

"I would like to respectfully inform you that on November 26, 2024, on the occasion of your visit to the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department of the Faculty of Dental Sciences, your inspiration and contributions to the institution greatly impressed us," it said.

"Following this, the Vice Chancellor of King George's Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, announced the introduction of the "Chief Minister of Tripura (Shri Manik Saha) Gold Medal" for the postgraduate student securing the highest marks in the field of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, to be awarded during the university's convocation ceremony," the letter added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu said that the state is a remarkable tourist destination, and it is growing rapidly in terms of connectivity and infrastructure. It has been over a year since Indra Sena Reddy Nallu assumed office as the Governor of the state.

Nallu, who has travelled across all eight districts and visited even the most remote villages, shared his experiences and observations about Tripura in a recent statement.

"Tripura is a place of immense beauty and peacefulness," he remarked.

"Many visitors are often surprised by its scenic landscapes, as there is a common misconception that the state is always covered in snow due to its location in the Northeast and its proximity to international borders. However, Tripura is a fantastic tourist destination, and it is growing rapidly in terms of connectivity and infrastructure," he said. (ANI)

