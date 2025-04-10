Mumbai, April 10: OnePlus 13 has become the first non-Pixel smartphone to receive the latest Android 16 beta 2 update. Google rolls out beta updates related to its upcoming operating system on its Pixel smartphones for testing. This year, many smartphones received the Android 15 final update with new features, icons, and AI upgrades. OnePlus 13 is the flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Android 16 beta 2 brings several new features and upgrades to the users, but initially, it is for developers and testers before the final rollout. Google previously confirmed that it would roll out more software updates in 2025, increasing its frequency to bring many new features to the devices. Recently, Samsung rolled out its One UI 7 for all devices, bringing the latest Android 15 OS to last year's Galaxy S24 series in many countries.

Compared to other companies, the OnePlus 13 smartphone received the beta 2 update first, but users should not directly download it for multiple reasons. Since Android 16 beta 2 was released for developers and testers, it has had bugs and issues such as a phone crash when a person uses a Bluetooth headset for calling, a blurry and unclear camera viewfinder, a screen freeze while accessing the shortcut button on the home screen, and more.

How to Download Android 16 Beta 2 on OnePlus 13?

OnePlus 13 users in India and the EU can download the Android 16 beta 2 update using the following method. However, the company warned users to avoid getting this update if they are not software developers or have previous beta testing experience.

First, download the latest ROM upgrade zip from the specified server. Now, copy the ROM upgrade zip package to the storage of the OnePlus 13. Enter in developer mode by going to Settings > About device > Version > Click Build number seven times. Then, go to Settings > About device > Up to date > Click the top right button > Local install > Click on the corresponding installation package > Extract > Upgrade > System upgrade. Restart your device. Your Android 16 beta 2 update will be successfully completed.

In case you want to roll back from Android 16 Beta 2 to Android 15, back up your data first, as this process will erase all content. Download the correct rollback ROM zip and move it to your phone storage.

Enable Developer Mode by tapping the Build number 7 times, then navigate to Local install and select the rollback package. Proceed with extraction and upgrade; restart your device to finish the rollback.

