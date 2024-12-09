Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Four children and one woman were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Gwalior's Baraghata industrial area on Sunday night, a senior official said.

Over 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Jhansi Road Police station area upon receiving information about the fire incident around 9:15 PM and the efforts are underway to douse the blaze, the officer said.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The officials from district administration and Municipal Corporations are on the spot.

Fire Officer Atibal Singh Yadav said the incident happened in the 'Muskaan' plastic factory where scrap material is segregated for recycling.

"Four children and one woman were trapped (in the fire). They have been successfully rescued. 24 fire engines have been deployed and 10 more will be deployed. We got the information about the fire around 9:15 PM. The work of extinguishing the fire is ongoing. There is no loss of life. It will take about one more hour to control the fire," Yadav told ANI. (ANI)

