Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): The security was heightened in the Old Galla Mandi area of Jahangirabad on Tuesday, following a stone-pelting incident that occurred after a dispute between two parties.

The case involved five accused, three of whom were arrested immediately, while two others remained absconding.

Also Read | Christmas 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Christmas, Says 'Jesus Christ's Teachings Bringing People Closer to Each Other'.

According to DCP Zone-1 Bhopal, Priyanka Shukla, the incident stems from a previous altercation two days ago over a motorcycle speeding issue, which led to the filing of an FIR.

Shukla said members of one of the parties claimed to have spotted the absconding accused, which led to heightened tensions.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways Sets Up Luxury Tent City for Devotees Attending Maha Kumbh; Check Rates Here.

"Two days ago, there was a dispute between two parties over speeding of motorcycle under police station Jahangirabad in which an FIR was registered, there were 5 accused in it, 3 were immediately arrested and 2 were absconding, our police team was searching for them," she said.

She further said that due to heightened tensions, a group of around 25-30 individuals gathered in the area, armed with sticks and stones. They began pelting stones, but due to police swift action the situation was quickly contained.

"People of one side today said that they had seen the absconding accused, due to which all these people got angry and about 25-30 people came here with sticks and stones were also pelted by them, but since policemen were already deployed here, they immediately informed the control room, so immediately adequate police force arrived here and in about 5 minutes all the people creating disturbance were chased away, so no one was injured in this incident... Action is being taken in the matter. Now the situation is under control," she added.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police have assured that action is being taken in connection with the disturbance. The situation is now under control, with authorities continuing to monitor the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)