India News | Maha: 22-year-old Man Hangs Self from Tree

Thane, May 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Saralgaon in Murbad town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

Tejas Dhavat allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the forested area of Saralgaon, the station house officer of Murbad police station said.

The deceased was found dead in the early hours of the day and no suicide note was recovered from the scene, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, the official said.

