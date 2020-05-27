Aligarh: Man Invites Bar Dancer at Son's Wedding Function During Lockdown, Over 150 Attend, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral

Bar dancer at wedding function in Aligarh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Aligarh, May 27: Amid the nationwide lockdown, a man organised a dance event at his son's wedding function in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh where social distancing norms were allegedly flouted. After a video from the dance event wherein a female dancer can be seen shaking legs went viral on social media, the Uttar Pradesh police swung into action and registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Mohammed Zahid. FIR Registered After Around 150 People Participate in Procession to Bury Cow Carcass in Aligarh.

According to reports, Zahid invited a bar dancer for his son's wedding function which was held late on Tuesday. Over 150 people attended the ceremony where female dancers shook legs on songs. The viral video showed a woman dancing in front of a group of people who were not wearing masks. The dance event was held at Zahid's residence. Taking cognizance of alleged lockdown violations, the police booked Zahid.

"In a viral video, more than 10-15 people can be seen participating in a dance program. It was a wedding function for which the host had arranged the dance event at his residence. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway," Aligarh SSP Muniraj told news agency ANI. Man Booked in UP's Aligarh for Celebrating Wedding Anniversary Without Permission, Not Following Health Norms.

FIR Registered After Over 150 People Participate Wedding in Aligarh:

In a viral video, more than 10-15 people can be seen participating in a dance program. It was a wedding function for which the host had arranged the dance event at his residence. FIR registered. Investigation underway: Muniraj, Aligarh SSP. pic.twitter.com/mqRi9lshgJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2020

Recently, nearly 150 persons were booked for being a part of a grand procession organised for the burial of a cow in Aligarh's Memdi village. The case was registered last Saturday against 25 identified and 125 unidentified persons under sections 188 (disobedience) and 269 (act likely to spread infection) of the IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.