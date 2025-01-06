Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday rescued a family of nine from drowning in the Ganga river here.

The family was seen calling for help after their boat was drifting uncontrollably due to strong water waves, and when the calls were noticed by Deputy Inspector General of NDRF, Manoj Kumar Sharma, he immediately directed the team to rescue them.

The NDRF DIG was incidentally inspecting the preparedness of the teams at Arail Ghat of the river for the Kumbh Mela 2025. According to the NDRF, a mock drill was already underway for a water emergency when an actual emergency happened.

All nine family members were rescued, showing the efficiency of the rescue operation by the force.

Speaking about the mock drill that was carried out before the family members were rescued, the NDRF DIG highlighted that they are prepared for various kinds of emergencies and rescue operations, even at night."NDRF is fully prepared for Kumbh. You have seen this one small demonstration we put in front of you. This was a demonstration regarding what kind of challenges can we face in relation to the water emergency and how to deal with them, in which to save the drowning people," he told ANI.

Detailing that the team has trained people and special equipment including an underwater torch, a speed boat, and special divers, he assured people about rescue operations in case of an emergency.

"The demo that was held today was about water emergency. You know that millions of people will come here to take a dip. If by accident. Someone slips, someone goes deep into the water and starts drowning. So how can we help him, then we have some special equipment for that," he told ANI.

"We have special divers around us, we have a skilled swimmer. We have a speed boat. And we are ready for how to tackle this challenge not only in the day but also in the night. We have an underwater torch. You will see on the boats that we have turned on different types of LED lights, which will help the sailors who are our divers in the dark," he added.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

