Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): As Prayagraj gears up to welcome thousands of devotees, seers and sages for the Maha Kumbh Mela, the local resorts have decided to focus on the eco-friendly aspects by opting Bamboo Cottages for accommodations.

Alarkpuri Resort is one such standout attraction which has introduced bamboo cottages crafted from Assam's Murli bamboo, blending tradition with modern amenities.

The resort's operational manager, Aditya Singh, emphasized the importance of sustainability, urging guests to support the "Zero Waste" and "Green Kumbh" initiatives by avoiding the use of plastics.

Speaking about this initiative with ANI, Aditya Singh highlighted the need to create bamboo accommodation because of the flooding issue in Prayagraj.

"All the structures in Prayagraj get flooded every year and collapses. Because of this reason, we thought about building a permanent structure, so we went back to Assam for a permanent structure and saw the concept of Bamboo from Assam. Then it took six to seven months to make the structure and it was ready today," Singh said.

The Bamboo used to build the cottages was brought from Assam, generating employment both in Assam and Uttar Pradesh, Singh informed.

"For this, we have hired some of the experts of Assam and those people brought the Bamboo in their trucks and made them here, due to which employment was generated in Prayagraj as well and it happened in Assam and I am also saying this fact from Maha Kumbh to the whole of India. There has been an employment generation and an economy has also got a base," he said.

Meanwhile, the Peshwai of the 'Anand Akhada' has arrived in Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh which is scheduled to begin from January 13.

The Anand Akhada camp began its journey from the Anand Akhada headquarters in Allahpur in Prayagraj and entered the Mela through Daraganj.

Anand Akhada worships 'Suryanarayana', the Sun God, as their presiding deity. The Akhada is also known for setting up educational institutions that teach Hindu scriptures, yoga, meditation, and martial arts.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

