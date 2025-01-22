Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): During the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting held at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, UP Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal highlighted several key schemes and projects discussed, including the upgrading of around 62 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the Ganga Expressway.

Speaking to ANI about the ITIs, the minister mentioned that the state government already has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata, which has helped upgrade around 1,500 ITIs. In addition to this, the cabinet discussed the upgrade of 62 more ITIs, with partial investment from the state government.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for me to upgrade our department of business education and skill development, which we already have with Tata and we have already worked on 1,500 ITIs. They will upgrade sixty-two it is," minister Agarwal told ANI.

"If the Uttar Pradesh government will provide and Tata will produce the rest, then sixty-two ITs will be upgraded and five innovation centers will also be upgraded. A big project for our department was done today on the sacred land of Prayagraj," he added.

Earlier today, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the Ganga Expressway will connect Prayagraj to Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Kashi, Chandauli, and will link to the Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur.

Regarding the project, Minister Agarwal mentioned that the government will be conducting surveys to extend the expressway to Haridwar as well.

"Along with this, the Ganga Expressway, which comes from Meerut to Prayagraj, has been agreed and approved in many districts of Purvanchal today. But as soon as we arrived, we requested the Chief Minister to connect it to Haridwar. If it connects to Haridwar, then Muzaffarnagar will definitely be connected to it, so the Chief Minister has given his approval on the spot. He has said that we will conduct a survey of it," the minister told ANI.

He further explained how this would enhance connectivity to Muzaffarnagar: "Haridwar will connect with Muzaffarnagar and Prayagraj. After that, in many districts of Purvanchal, these two works have been done in a very good way within the cabinet for our department and for our district. Many thanks to the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened for devotees heading towards Ayodhya after visiting the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Speaking about the arrangements, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said various special trains and buses had been arranged for devotees traveling to Ayodhya. (ANI)

