Nashik, Jan 29 (PTI) A 52-year-old man and his two sons allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Sunday, a police official said.

Deepak Shirode, his sons Prasad (26) and Rakesh (23) were found hanging in three separate rooms of their home in Radhakrishna Nagar in the city's Satpur suburb in the afternoon, he said.

"Other members of the household had gone out at the time. When they returned at around 4pm, the main door was found locked from inside. They broke open the door with the help of neighbours," he said.

A note found in a ledger in the house has named a money-lender who was allegedly harassing them over loan repayment, though the note and its authenticity were being verified, the official added.

"Deepak was a fruit seller. It seems the family was in financial trouble. Further probe is underway," the Satpur police station official said.

Meanwhile, Nashik police commissioner Ankush Shinde asked people to come forward and complain if they are being harassed by money-lenders.

