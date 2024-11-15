Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday paid obeisance at a Gurudwara in Thane, Maharashtra on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Today, on the occasion of the 555th Prakash Parv of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I got the privilege of paying obeisance and receiving blessings at Gurudwara Shri Dashmesh Darbar in Thane, Maharashtra. On this occasion, we prayed to Waheguru Ji for the progress, prosperity and welfare of the country. Satnam Shri Waheguru!" JP Nadda posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Guru Sahib's preachings are a measure for humanity - it's a mantra to let the society on a path of equality," Swaraj said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurpurab', is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar. (ANI)

