Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday visited the Smruti Mandir of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur's Reshimbagh. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including Ram Kadam and Mahayuti ministers including Uday Samant.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also joined the CM in paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second RSS chief MS Golwalkar at the Smruti Mandir memorial.

During the visit, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant spoke about the ferry that capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. He said that an inquiry will be done and action will be taken accordingly.

"Inquiry will be done in the whole matter and action will be taken accordingly. If there is some technical error then it is okay but if someone was driving a speedboat just for enjoyment then action should be taken against them," Samant told ANI.

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande termed the accident as "very saddening".

"Such accidents are very saddening...Yesterday, the CM spoke about the causes behind this. Government will take care of the families of those who lost their lives. Something will also be definitely done for those who are injured. This is an accident and it should not be politicised...Several rules and regulations are already in place. Despite this if there is a human error, that should be tackled as well," Kayande said.

At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed.

The Chief Minister stated that the incident occurred around 3:55 pm when a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized in the sea after colliding with a Navy boat.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing, and a final statement will be issued tomorrow," said CM Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. (ANI)

