Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the solar agriculture feeder project 2.

"At a program held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the projects at Umbratha in Washim district and Narangwadi in Dharashiv district under the Chief Minister's Solar Agriculture Feeder Project 2.0 via a video conferencing," as per an official release.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Abha Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing Department Valsa Nair-Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department OP Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperation Department Rajgopal Deora, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashwini Bhide, Secretary to the Chief Minister Srikar Pardeshi, along with heads of various departments were present on this occasion.

"Solar-powered villages are being developed across the state to ensure that electricity is available to farmers during the daytime. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the adoption of green energy will pave the way for Maharashtra's farmers to lead the second green revolution in the near future," the release read.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that the Chief Minister's Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme would provide farmers with sustainable and free electricity during the day.

Currently, 16,000 MW of electricity is being supplied to farmers in the state. The initiative to shift all feeders to solar energy began two years ago and will be completed in phases. Farmers will have access to electricity even during the daytime, Chief Minister Fadnavis added.

Farmers from Umbratha and Narangwadi villages participated in the program via a video conferencing system. (ANI)

