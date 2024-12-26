Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid obeisance and offered prayers at a gurudwara in Goregaon on 'Veer Bal Diwas', to pay tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs.

Chief Minister Fadnavis stressed the importance of commemorating the day, which honours Guru Gobind Singh Ji's sons on December 26.

Fadnavis remarked that this day is celebrated with the intention of inspiring the younger generation by reflecting on the bravery and sacrifice made by Guru Gobind's children.

Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis said, "Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about celebrating 26 December as Veer Bal Diwas. On this day in the year 1705, both the sons of Guru Govind Singh ji attained martyrdom. India can never forget the contributions Guru Govind Singh ji and his family have made to the country, religion and culture. We celebrate this day so that the coming generations can take inspiration from them."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Fadnavis paid his heartfelt floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji at his official residence in Mumbai today.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath marked Veer Bal Diwas by bringing a copy of Shri Guru Granth Sahib to his government residence.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh ji and Baba Fateh Singh on this occasion.

In a post on X, Dhami expressed, "On Veer Bal Diwas, dedicated to the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, we pay our heartfelt tribute to their bravery, indomitable courage, and unmatched sacrifice."

He further added, "Your sacrifice for the protection of religion and the honour of the motherland is a priceless heritage of humanity. Your glorious story will continue to teach the coming generations the lessons of truth, fearlessness, and devotion to duty.

"On the occasion of 'Veer Baal Diwas' on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the 'Sahibzadas,' honouring their bravery and sacrifice.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said that at a very young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage and their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values.

"Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values. We also remember the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May they always guide us towards building a more just and compassionate society," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel also participated in the Veer Bal Diwas celebrations at Thaltej Gurudwara in Ahmedabad today, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Sikh children, especially the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singhji, who laid down their lives for the protection of their faith and the nation.

The observance, introduced in 2022 and celebrated annually on December 26, was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the courage and devotion of the Sikh martyrs.

In his address, the Gujarat Chief Minister emphasised the importance of India's rich traditions of sacrifice and penance.

He stated that these traditions play a vital role in maintaining self-respect and dignity while safeguarding the nation's core values.

Patel stressed that Veer Bal Diwas instils the spirit of "Nation First" in the youth and children, inspiring them to uphold the country's cultural heritage and values. (ANI)

