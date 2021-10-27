New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): A delegation of Maharashtra leaders led by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday over the financial crisis of sugar mills in the state.

Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve Patil, former Maharashtra Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Harshvardhan Patil were part of the delegation. The meeting lasted about half an hour.

Following the meeting with Shah, Raosaheb Danve Patil said, "The government, as well as private sugar mills in Maharashtra, are facing a financial crisis. This is due to the combined effect of drought and COVID-19. Earlier we had a meeting with Shah about this issue when he asked us to bring proposals in this regard."

"Today, we went to Amit Shah Ji with our proposal. He accepted our proposals. We believe the issue will be resolved," he added. (ANI)

