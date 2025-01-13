Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the three-day 'Autofest-2025' in Thane, where he reflected on his early days as an auto-rickshaw driver before entering politics.

The event featured a stunning display of vintage cars and bikes, which Shinde praised during his visit on Sunday.

The Deputy CM shared his thoughts on a social media post, saying, "This time, I not only drove the auto-rickshaw, the vehicle in which I started my life, but also took a nice ride on a Riveco Pure GTI bike and a vintage car."

During his visit, Shinde rode and admired several vehicles, including an orange superbike.

"Every year, this event showcases an incredible variety of vintage cars and bikes. Visitors get to see everything from Rolls Royces to superbikes. These vehicles, collectively worth over Rs 1,000 crore, are made available for public viewing," Shinde said while addressing car enthusiasts.

He highlighted the historical significance of the vehicles, pointing out a 1903 vintage car in the collection and comparing it to newer models, emphasizing the evolution and connection between them.

The Autofest, organized by Raymond in collaboration with the Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), marked the centenary celebration of Raymond's operations in Thane. Gautam Singhania, Managing Director of Raymond, was also present at the event.

"Attended the 'Autofest-2025' auto car festival, jointly organized by 'Raymond Company' and 'Super Club' to celebrate the centenary of the Raymond Company in the city, and enjoyed seeing many antique two-wheelers and four-wheelers. I also enjoyed riding the Riveco Pure GTI bike on the occasion," Shinde said in a post on X.

The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, former corporator Purvesh Sarnaik, antique vehicle owners, and numerous car enthusiasts.

The Transport Minister and Raymond MD were seen riding alongside Shinde in a black vintage car during the event.

The Autofest featured around 700 vehicles and was held from January 10 to January 12 at JK Gram, Thane. (ANI)

