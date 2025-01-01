Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): NCP-SCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto called for the Maharashtra government to take swift and decisive action following the surrender of Walmik Karad. Crasto also highlights the proximity of Walmik Karad and Dhananjay Munde is well known.

Speaking to ANI, Crasto said, "The Maharashtra government, led by the Bhartiya Janata Party, should take this issue very seriously. Arrest should have been made, and now that the person (Walmik Karad) has surrendered, this issue has to be dealt with seriously, and appropriate punishment has to be given."

"The close proximity of Walmik Karad and Dhananjay Munde is well known. Once the details come out, he (latter) should not be in the government. He should resign because of the close proximity," Crasto told ANI.

Crasto further added,"Action has to be taken. Once they take action, we will believe what Devendra Fadnavis is saying. Until then, we will not believe what he says."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader and former Cabinet Minister, Deepak Kesarkar said that Walmik Karad, the accused in the Beed Sarpanch murder case, had no choice but to surrender as his bank accounts were frozen and his relatives were detained, dismissing the ongoing protests as baseless.

Speaking to ANI, Kesarkar said, "...He had no other option but to surrender because all his accounts had been seized and his relatives had been arrested... People who are opposing this, their protest is baseless."

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that none of the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be spared, underlining that he does not wish to engage in the politics surrounding the matter.

"We will not spare any accused. We will find them. Today, I discussed the matter with Santosh Deshmukh's brother over the phone and assured him that the police will identify the guilty and ensure they are punished. The police will act based on evidence, and those against whom evidence is found will not be spared. I do not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding this case," the Maharashtra CM said.

He further added, "I have said earlier as well that if anyone has evidence against any individual, they should provide it to us. My priority is to ensure that Santosh Deshmukh's murderer is punished. Our role is clear--justice must be served for Santosh Deshmukh."

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, Maharashtra, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the village. (ANI)

