Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur on Monday.

The teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at the spot to evacuate all inmates.

Also Read | EVM-VVPAT Cross-Verification in Nanded: District Administration Verifies 75 VVPAT Machines With Votes on EVMs, Finds No Difference in Tally.

According to police, detailed investigation would be conducted regarding threats.

Nagpur Police DCP, Rahul Maknikar said, "A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai in the Ganeshpeth Colony area of Nagpur. Police immediately reached the spot and we evacuated all the inmates. A detailed search has been conducted by the Bomb Detection"

Also Read | Airtel AI-Powered Solution Flags 8 Billion Spam Calls, 800 Million Spam SMSes Within 2.5 Months.

Further details into the matter awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)